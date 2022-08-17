Albertsons Boise Open sells out Thursday, Friday and Saturday raising millions for charity

BOISE, Idaho — Golf fans have a reason to be excited as the Albertsons Boise Open kicks off on Thursday starting a four-day tournament that also includes big name concerts.

So far 25 golfers have earned a PGA Tour card on the Korn Ferry Tour, now 25 more have an opportunity to do the same during the Korn Ferry Finals, a three tournament series with a purse of one million dollars and the first tournament is the Boise Open.

"Scotty Scheffler played here in 2019, he just won the Masters, Cameron Smith he won the Open Championship and the Players Championship, Justin Thomas won the PGA so we are going to see PGA Tour golf, we just don’t know who the next superstar is going to be," said Jeff Sanders the tournament director.

Fans not only have the opportunity to see top notch golf, but their $25 ticket also gets them into concerts with Midland playing on Thursday night, Billy Idol on Friday night and Train on Saturday night, all three days have sold out.

"You get to go watch PGA Tour Golf and a concert that anywhere else would be $100 probably," said Sanders. "So the affordability and I got to give all that credit to Albertsons they said lets make this the most affordable fun event on the tour and hopefully people would agree that is what we have here."

The fan friendly experience also sets this tournament apart with pavilions for fans, the Heroes Outpost on the tenth green is for first responders, active duty soldiers and retired military, veterans also get in free on Sunday and during the tournament children 15 and under also get in free every day with a paying adult.

"The Heroes Outpost ,you got the concerts and you got Junior Day on the final round on Sunday," said Sanders. "We are trying to open it up, grow the game and grow the fans."

The Boise Open also set a new record with three million dollars going to local charities, this tournament has taken place for 33 years and in that time it has raised $33 million for charities and the fans get to choose their charity when they buy a ticket.

"The big winner this week is not the winner of the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, the big winner this week is charity," said Sanders.

Parking is always a little tricky at the Boise Open but people can park at the Brady Street Garage on Boise State's Campus for free and take a free shuttle to and from Hillcrest Country Club.