Alaska Air adds Boise to Moscow flight in partnership with U of I

BOISE, Idaho — Alaska Air has added two new nonstop flights from Boise to Pullman-Moscow and Phoenix. Tickets are available for purchase now and service starts on August 17 to Pullman-Moscow and November 19 to Phoenix.

According to a news release, the University of Idaho entered an agreement with Alaska Air to guarantee profit for the first three years of service. The university agreed to pay up to $500,000 each year if the airline does not make 10% more than the operation cost.

“We are grateful for the opportunity to join the University of Idaho and the region’s partners to support Alaska Airline's resumption of the Boise service,” said Pullman-Moscow Regional Airport Executive Director Tony Bean.

The release says air service from the area directly to Boise has not been available for about a decade and will ease travel burdens for much of north-central Idaho. Air service from Lewiston was terminated in 2018 and flights have since been routed through Seattle.

Alaska Air also launched daily nonstop service from Boise to Chicago O'Hare and Austin, Texas Thursday.

"Our guests are showing us how excited they are about our new service to Chicago and Austin from Boise with strong bookings throughout the summer months," said Brett Catlin, vice president of network and alliances at Alaska Airlines. "Our new year-round route bridging Boise and Pullman-Moscow will offer a crucial link to that area's two major universities, and the seasonal nonstop to Phoenix is another terrific way to quickly escape to sunshine and warmth in the desert this winter."