Air quality advisory issued for southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Environmental Quality issued an Orange Air Quality Advisory for southwest Idaho and the Treasure Valley because of high pollutant levels associated with smoke impacts.

The "orange" category is unhealthy for sensitive groups, according to the Department. Air pollutants can cause breathing difficulties for children, the elderly and those with respiratory problems.

People who are sensitive to increased particulate matter or smoke are encouraged to avoid prolonged or strenuous outdoor activities during this alert. It is recommended that everyone else also limits prolonged or strenuous activities outside.

A Stage 1 Air Quality Forecast and Caution is in effect for Ada, Canyon, Gem, Payette and Washington Counties. The Idaho DEQ says this prohibits all forms of outdoor burning.

The advisory will be in place until air quality conditions have "significantly improved." For more information on this alert, click here or call 208-373-0313 for forecast information.

The National Weather Service says the rain shower that went through Boise around 7 Monday morning produced a heat burst. The temperature in Boise was 91 degrees at 7 a.m., making it the warmest temperature at that hour since records began in 1939.

BREAKING: The shower that went through Boise around 7am produced a heat burst. The temperature at Boise was 91°F at 7am MDT, making it the warmest temperature at 7am since hourly records began in 1939. #idwx #orwx pic.twitter.com/YTlTzOhZYh — NWS Boise (@NWSBoise) July 19, 2021

Thunderstorm chances will increase Monday afternoon and last through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Thunderstorm threats include frequent lightning, gusty winds up to 50 miles per hour and new fire starts.