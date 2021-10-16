Agrotourism helps Twin Oaks Farm generate income and help families make memories

EAGLE, Idaho — Twin Oaks is one of the last working farms on Eagle Road and to supplement their farming income they host several events for the public during the year.

In the fall families have the opportunity to make memories at what Twin Oaks calls the largest pumpkin patch in Idaho and this year admission is free.

"We do just ask that you support the farm and purchase a pumpkin," said Cheyenne Thompson who works at the farm. "It helps us this farm active and alive so come out and support your local farm."

The pumpkin patch features several different activities for the kids to enjoy including slides, rides and animals.

"I like riding the horses and I like happy pumpkins," said some of Lori Boucher's grandchildren. "It is really great, it’s amazing there are so many fun things to do here."

This marked Boucher's first trip to the farm and they made memories together as a family.

"I’ve got six of my grandkids, I don’t even know where they are, but I don’t worry about it because they are having fun," said Boucher. "This can be a new tradition."

The farm features 100 acres of pumpkins, 30 acres of sweet corn and four acres of peppers, but it's watching the kids enjoy themselves that makes this pumpkin patch fun for the farmworkers.

"To see the smile and the light it is something that you truly can’t beat," said Thompson.

The farm is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. every day through October 31, it is one of many pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festival-type events in the Treasure Valley.

