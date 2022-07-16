Agencies respond to Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple agencies are responding to the Blacks Fire south of the Boise Airport, near Blacks Creek Rd.

Ada County Dispatch confirms the Boise Fire Dept. and the Kuna Rural Fire District are responding, along with the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM confirmed in a tweet that 4 overhead, 5 engines, a dozer, a water tender and 4 single engine air tankers responded Friday evening.

#BLMBODFire responding to Blacks Fire south of airport near Blacks Creek. BLM resources responding 4 overhead, 5 engines, dozer, water tender, air attack, 4 SEAT planes, and investigation. pic.twitter.com/Y04UhKX0bi — Bureau of Land Management Idaho Fire (@BLMIdahoFire) July 16, 2022

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

