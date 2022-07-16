Watch Now
Agencies respond to Blacks Fire south of Boise Airport

Posted at 8:29 PM, Jul 15, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-15 22:29:06-04

BOISE, Idaho — Multiple agencies are responding to the Blacks Fire south of the Boise Airport, near Blacks Creek Rd.

Ada County Dispatch confirms the Boise Fire Dept. and the Kuna Rural Fire District are responding, along with the Bureau of Land Management.

The BLM confirmed in a tweet that 4 overhead, 5 engines, a dozer, a water tender and 4 single engine air tankers responded Friday evening.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for updates.

