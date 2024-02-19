AG Labrador wants the Supreme Court to allow Idaho to enforce a ban on transgender care

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho Attorney General Raúl Labrador has filed an emergency motion asking the U.S Supreme Court to let the state enforce a strict ban on gender-affirming treatments for minors.

“Every day Idaho’s law remains enjoined exposes vulnerable children to risky and dangerous medical procedures and infringes Idaho’s sovereign power to enforce its democratically enacted law. These procedures have lifelong, irreversible consequences, with more and more minors voicing their regret for taking this path,” the motion for stay filed in Labrador v. Poe explains.

The lawmakes it a felony for doctors to provide medical treatment to transgender minors and authorizes up to $5,000 in fines against medical professionals who provide that care. It was signed into law by Governor Brad Little last year.

However, last year a U.S. District Court in Idaho temporarily blocked that law from going into effect while the underlying case continues in federal court. The 9th US Court of Appeals upheld that decision in January.

