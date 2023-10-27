Afghan Cultural Center hosting soccer match against Seattle

BOISE, Idaho — If you're looking for something to do this weekend, on Saturday, Toofan F.C. will face off against United F.C. from Seattle.

The soccer match starts at 2:00 p.m. at the Boise Athletic Center and the event is open to all community members and soccer enthusiasts.

Toofan F.C. is representing the Afghan Cultural Center of Idaho, an organization dedicated to promoting Afghan culture as well as fostering a positive relationship with the wider community.

According to the Idaho Office For Refugees, Idaho has welcomed Afghan refugees for many years and Afghanistan has been a top country of origin for people resettling here over the past two years.