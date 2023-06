PAYETTE, Idaho — Residents in Payette County are being notified of the district's upcoming aerial mosquito control application.

Due to the increased presence of active adult mosquitos in the area, Vector Disease Control International, in efforts coordinated with the Payette County Mosquito Abatement District, will be spraying a little over 15,000 acres, weather permitting, on Sunday, July 2 between 7:30 pm and midnight.

In the event of unforeseen weather delays, the spray will be rescheduled for Monday, July 3 in the same timeframe.

One application will be taking place south of Bluff Road down to Hwy 52 and extend from Big Willow Road southeast to Gulch Road and between Cassia Rd. and County Line Rd. near New Plymouth. A second application will be taking place in the area south of 15th Avenue North down to Northwest 8th Avenue and between Kennedy Road and North 6th Street.

Treatments will be administered using a twin-engine, fixed-wing aircraft fitted with low-volume spray equipment.

Residents are advised to remain indoors during the application, with windows closed and air conditioners turned off.

If residents have any questions regarding the spray, please call the VDCI's Payette office at 208-642-6835.

To prevent the spread of diseases that can be caused by mosquitos, i.e. West Nile virus, residents are reminded to