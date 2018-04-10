Advocates show support for victims of crimes and Marsy's Law

Boise - Governor Butch Otter signed a declaration that kicks off National Crime Victims' Rights Week in an effort to raise awareness and honor victims, Monday night the capitol will be lit up with purple lights.

Law enforcement, lawmakers, advocates and victims came together to show support for Marsy's Law and take strides to help victims receive more constitutional rights.

Ashlee Corrigan's husband was shot and killed in a Wallgreens Parking lot back in 2011, she wants to help people who have to go through the trauma of a serious crime.

"I don’t want anybody to ever have to go through what I went through," said Corrigan. "It is scary, it is lonely and you don’t know what is going to happen in the future with yourself and your family."

Marsy's Law failed in the legislature for the second consecutive year, however this session the law came closer to passing compared to the first attempt.

The vote ended up being 42-28 falling just five votes shy of passing the two thirds majority needed to amend the constitution.

“Sometimes you go step by step, but we are making progress," said State Senator Todd Lakey of Nampa. "Hopefully next year we will get everybody supportive of it, or at least enough to get it on the ballot, ultimately the people get to decide this issue.”

Corrigan said that because she wasn't familiar with the justice system, she had a difficult time figuring out procedures like bail hearings whiling felt alone in the process, something she hopes to change for future victims of crime.

"When you sit in that courtroom you are silent," said Corrigan. "We want to keep our city full of light and supporting these people who are going through a hard time is one way to do that.”

Lawmakers who voted against Marsy's Law cited that the law is too generic and could hinder the rights of a victim of a serious crime because a victim of a minor crime would receive the same attention.