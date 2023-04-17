Advanced stroke care available at Nampa Saint Alphonsus thanks to new care level designation

NAMPA, Idaho — The State of Idaho's Time Sensitive Emergency Statewide Council (TSE) has designated Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa as a Level II Stroke Center.

This change makes the Nampa location the only hospital in Canyon County to be designated by the state in three essential categories: stroke, trauma and chest pain.

The Level II designation means stroke victims are now able to receive advanced stroke care while staying in Nampa.

This change reflects an upgrade in the capabilities of the hospital since the last TSE evaluation in 2019 where the Saint Alphonsus Medical Center in Nampa was designated as a Level III stroke facility.

“We have added a neurologist to our team who is supported 24/7 by the Saint Alphonsus Health System stroke program, enabling comprehensive treatment and allowing patients to receive care sooner, in Nampa,” said Travis Leach, President of Saint Alphonsus Medical Center – Nampa. “This close-to-home care is better for patients and their families. As part of the larger Saint Alphonsus Health System, Nampa has access to high acuity neurocritical care and neurosurgery at the Boise campus if needed.”

The Nampa medical center achieved this designation by demonstrating improved patient outcomes, lowered costs, reduced preventable deaths and improved quality of life for patients.

“We are very excited to have the Saint Alphonsus Nampa Medical Center as a designated Level II Stroke Center. As the hospital’s neurohospitalist, it is a privilege to be offering care to the communities of Nampa and Canyon County, allowing our patients to stay in Nampa after receiving thrombolytics (clot-busting medication) and thrombectomy (clot removal therapies),” said Dr. Erik Valenti.

The Nampa location also provides physical, occupational and speech therapists to treat stroke patients, which helped achieve Level II status.