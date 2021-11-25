"Adopt a Senior:" Local non-profit brings joy to seniors during the holiday season

IDAHO — It's the season of giving, and what better way to kick of the "Most Wonderful Time of the Year," than to adopt a senior in a Treasure Valley memory care or assisted living facility?

Allona's Angels, a local non-profit is making that possible by making sure no seniors are forgotten during the holiday season.

"Being able to interact with them and see their faces and how happy they are, it makes such a difference for them to be remembered in the holidays,” Trina Hanson, Allona's Angels co-founder said.

An idea that was inspired by a personal experience when Hanson had to move her mom, Allona, from assisted living to a memory care facility in 2016.

“It was really hard on her, so I asked the caregivers what can we do for the holidays, do you have a party, can we bring gifts?" Hanson said. "Her response was they do a small luncheon but they don’t do much other than that because a lot of the seniors don’t have visitors or get gifts for the holidays.”

That's when Hanson and her sister Cindy knew they had to do something, and Allona's Angels was founded. Last year they provided gifts and stockings for over 800 seniors in 24 different facilities.

"Especially these seniors who already are probably in memory care they are so confused where they are and what is happening, and then to not be able to see any familiar faces, so to be able to lift some spirits and bring the holidays back was really really cool," Hanson said.

Now, they're hoping to bring joy and smiles to more seniors this year. But they need the communities help.

“We already have 600 that are ready to be adopted,” Hanson added.

Allona's Angels has many different gift-giving options, including filling a stocking, or different price ranged presents. They will assign you a senior, you get the gifts or stockings, and then they will deliver them to the seniors to open on Christmas morning.

“When we stop and think about the impact that we are having on other families and how that is affecting them it is really pretty amazing that something so small this tiny idea has become such a big thing," Hanson said.

To adopt a senior, visit allonasangels.org. Or visit their Facebook page by clicking here.