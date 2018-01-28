Adopt-a-Doll rescues, restores, and donates Barbies to disadvantaged kids

Boise, (ID) - Three sisters are on a mission to put a smile on kids face in the midst of tragedy.

The Segoine sisters are using their love for dolls to help others. In November they started Adopt-a-Doll, a business that gives back and empowers youth.

Their business came to life after their father told them a story about a North Korean girl who had gotten a Barbie for the first time.

For them it's not just a business but a way to be heard and empower young woman.

The girls find the dolls at thrift stores around the Treasure Valley and rescue them before they are thrown away.

For every three dolls they sell, they donate two to disadvantaged kids.

They recently sent ten rescue dolls to Puerto Rico with the Vineyard Church Rescue Mission.

The sisters say this is a way of giving people hope for a better future.