Watch
News

Actions

Ada County tenants and landlords can now resolve eviction cases online

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Damian Dovarganes/AP
A paper envelope written with the words "Rent Money $ " is left tucked in a lighting pole in the Boyle Heights east district of the city of Los Angeles on Wednesday, April 1, 2020. It's the first of the month, and rent is due for millions of Americans for the first time since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Most states and local governments have stopped evictions to give time for unemployment benefits and federal stimulus checks to arrive. But there is still plenty of worry that even if April's payment is delayed, the rent will still come due before many industries are up and running again. Nearly 3.3 million people in the U.S. filed unemployment claims for the week of March 16, as the shutdown from the virus started. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
31 percent of renters did not pay rent in April, group says
Posted at 10:35 AM, Jul 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-08 12:35:39-04

ADA COUNTY — A new tool will allow property owners and tenants in Ada County to resolve certain eviction claims online. As of Wednesday, the parties involved in new evictions cases for nonpayment of rent will negotiate an agreement through an online portal rather than the need for them to attend court.

This launch comes as the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on July 31 and Ada County is experiencing a large housing issue.

The Idaho Supreme Court is assessing the Online Eviction Resolution service in a pilot project.

According to a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch, “the service uses software that guides parties through a negotiation process and the necessary information for an agreement.”

The tool will allow both the landlord and tenant to address items that would not typically be part of a standard eviction case, including payment past rent.

Participants using the online tool can:

  • Work together to reach an agreement from any computer or internet-connected mobile device.
  • Prevent extra trips to the courthouse and related costs, including parking, gas and childcare.
  • Work on the case when they have time, not just when the court is open.
“We hope this service will help ensure landlords and tenants are aware of the financial assistance available to them, and that they have every opportunity to resolve their dispute in a way that satisfies both parties,” said Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball.

Property owners and tenants will receive information on accessing the system after their case is filed. If both parties are not able to make an agreement online, they still have an option to follow the traditional court process.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light