Ada County tenants and landlords can now resolve eviction cases online

ADA COUNTY — A new tool will allow property owners and tenants in Ada County to resolve certain eviction claims online. As of Wednesday, the parties involved in new evictions cases for nonpayment of rent will negotiate an agreement through an online portal rather than the need for them to attend court.

This launch comes as the CDC’s federal eviction moratorium is set to expire on July 31 and Ada County is experiencing a large housing issue.

The Idaho Supreme Court is assessing the Online Eviction Resolution service in a pilot project.

According to a news release from the State of Idaho Judicial Branch, “the service uses software that guides parties through a negotiation process and the necessary information for an agreement.”

The tool will allow both the landlord and tenant to address items that would not typically be part of a standard eviction case, including payment past rent.

Participants using the online tool can:



Work together to reach an agreement from any computer or internet-connected mobile device.

Prevent extra trips to the courthouse and related costs, including parking, gas and childcare.

Work on the case when they have time, not just when the court is open.

“We hope this service will help ensure landlords and tenants are aware of the financial assistance available to them, and that they have every opportunity to resolve their dispute in a way that satisfies both parties,” said Ada County Magistrate Judge Adam Kimball.

Property owners and tenants will receive information on accessing the system after their case is filed. If both parties are not able to make an agreement online, they still have an option to follow the traditional court process.