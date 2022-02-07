Ada County Sheriff's Office Deputies rescue woman from sinking SUV

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — Two Ada County Sheriff's Deputies jumped into an ice-cold pond to rescue a 51-year-old woman in a sinking SUV early Sunday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Ada County Sheriff's Office, Deputies Dylan Sklar and Sean Dalrymple dove into the ice-covered pond at the corner of Eagle Road and Pine Avenue around 6:00 a.m. after Sklar saw the driver of the SUV lose control after hitting a berm.

The SUV went over the curb and spun onto the ice of the pond which began to crack.

Deputy Sklar called the incident in on the radio and said he was going into the pond noticing the SUV was mostly submerged with its airbags deployed.

Deputy Dalrymple was nearby and arrived moments later. The two deputies swam out to the car and pulled the woman out through the window and swam with her to safety.

Paramedics were on scene and took the woman to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.