UPDATE: Deputies say missing boy found safe, was at a friends house

Ada County Sheriff's Office
Missing 11-year-old boy
Posted at 7:29 PM, Mar 04, 2021
UPDATE: Deputies say 11-year-old Thomas Benavidez was found safe.

The 11-year-old went to a friends house and did not tell anyone, according to ACSO.

Original:

Ada County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy who never came home after school Thursday.

Thomas Benavidez never returned to his house in the Victory and Stoddard roads neighborhood. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt with a rose on it and a backpack with digital camouflage pattern, according to ACSO.

Officials say deputies have searched a 2-mile radius around the boys home and are talking to friends but have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.

