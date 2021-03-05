UPDATE: Deputies say missing boy found safe, was at a friends house

UPDATE: Deputies say 11-year-old Thomas Benavidez was found safe.

The 11-year-old went to a friends house and did not tell anyone, according to ACSO.

Original:

Ada County Sheriff's deputies are looking for an 11-year-old boy who never came home after school Thursday.

Thomas Benavidez never returned to his house in the Victory and Stoddard roads neighborhood. He was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt with a rose on it and a backpack with digital camouflage pattern, according to ACSO.

Deputies are looking for 11-year-old Thomas Benavidez, who never returned to his house in the Victory/Stoddard roads neighborhood after school today. Thomas was last seen wearing black jeans, a black sweatshirt with a rose on it, and a backpack with a digital camouflage pattern pic.twitter.com/mDvpKRhMxW — Ada County Sheriff (@AdaCoSheriff) March 5, 2021

Officials say deputies have searched a 2-mile radius around the boys home and are talking to friends but have not been able to locate him.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ada County dispatch at 208-377-6790.