Ada County Sheriff warns of rental scams

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's office is investigating rental scams in the area.

They said in a Facebook post, the scams they're seeing involve someone posting to a site like Craigslist, posing as a homeowner who has a unit for rent for a low price. Prospective renters go through the application process and many even pay a security deposit or rent for the first month, only to find out later it was a scam.

Some tips to avoid falling for these scams include: