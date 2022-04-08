Watch
Ada County Sheriff warns of rental scams

Jeff Chiu/AP
A For Rent sign is shown outside of a property in San Francisco, Sunday, June 21, 2020. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Posted at 12:17 PM, Apr 08, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-08 14:17:43-04

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's office is investigating rental scams in the area.

They said in a Facebook post, the scams they're seeing involve someone posting to a site like Craigslist, posing as a homeowner who has a unit for rent for a low price. Prospective renters go through the application process and many even pay a security deposit or rent for the first month, only to find out later it was a scam.

Some tips to avoid falling for these scams include:

  • Avoiding sites like Craigslist
  • Calling the phone number listed on the sign at rentals instead of a number found online
  • If the price seems to low to be true, it probably is
