Ada County Recorder's Office now offering passport services

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Clerk's Office is now offering U.S. passport services by appointment. Passport appointments are available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Each appointment will be scheduled for one hour and passport photos are available through the office.

"We're excited to add more opportunities for residents to get passports in Ada County," said Phil McGrane, Ada County Clerk. "With the implementation of REAL ID, the eagerness to resume travel, and the growth in the area, we are already seeing a significant demand for passport services."

Application forms, required documentation information, fees and other passport and international travel information can be found on the U.S. State Department website. To request a passport appointment in Ada County, click here.