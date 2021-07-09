Ada County looking for more input on Expo Idaho survey

ADA COUNTY — Ada County owns 247 acres on the corner of Chinden and Glenwood - known as Expo Idaho. This piece of property is home to the Western County Fair, different expositions and holds the Boise Hawk's stadium.

If you want to have your voice heard on what the future of Expo Idaho should look like, you still have some time.

According to preliminary data, 86% of Ada County residents who have taken the Expo Idaho survey say they want the Western Idaho Fair to stay put at its current location.

Other data from the survey showed many asked for more natural spaces and an expansion of the greenbelt on the Expo Idaho property.

“That property is a gem of a property. It’s a Dimond in the rough if you will,” Ada County Commissioner Rod Beck said. “We want to polish it up and make it a sparkling shining gem for the citizens of Ada County and people can weigh in on that at the fair or they can weigh in on our survey.”

The survey will remain open until the first of September and results will be announced on September 3rd. As of Wednesday, Ada County is reporting to Idaho News 6 that 7,000 people have completed the form.

Click here to complete the survey.