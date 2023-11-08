Watch Now
Ada County Jail Bond falls short with voters

Ada County Jail
Ada County Jail
Posted at 2:02 PM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 16:02:28-05

ADA COUNTY — Unofficial results show that the Ada County Jail Bond fell just shy of the percentage required for the bond to pass.

With 100% of precincts reporting, results show the bond received 65.8% of votes In Favor of the bond, though it needed to receive 66.7% to pass.

  • In Favor: 68,799 votes
  • Against: 35,698 votes

The Ada County Clerk's Office told Idaho News 6 that there are currently no requests for a recount.

