Ada County Jail Bond falls short with voters

ADA COUNTY — Unofficial results show that the Ada County Jail Bond fell just shy of the percentage required for the bond to pass.
With 100% of precincts reporting, results show the bond received 65.8% of votes In Favor of the bond, though it needed to receive 66.7% to pass.
- In Favor: 68,799 votes
- Against: 35,698 votes
The Ada County Clerk's Office told Idaho News 6 that there are currently no requests for a recount.
