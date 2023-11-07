Ada County homeowners can expect lower 2023 property tax bill

Property Owners in Ada County, especially owners who live on their property, can look forward to some property tax relief, thanks to the Idaho Legislatures who committed to lowering Idahoans property tax.

In a news release issued Monday, Ada County officials say that 2023 property tax bills, being sent out at the end of November, will reflect credits and savings compared to the year before.

As part of the news release, Ada County Commissioner Tom Dayley said, “Property owners in Ada County and around the state asked the legislature to provide relief from rising property taxes at a time when inflation keeps cutting into everyone’s savings and discretionary spending.”

The annual property tax bills are scheduled to be sent by November 27. First half payments are due December 20.