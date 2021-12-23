Ada County holding public forum on voting precinct changes

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is holding a public forum on January 6 on the new voting precinct boundaries following the completion of statewide redistricting. Residents will have the opportunity to provide input at the forum.

Every ten years, the Idaho Commission on Reapportionment establishes new Congressional and Legislative district boundaries. Precincts are used to determine where you vote and how many people vote at the same location.

“In Ada County we’re committed to ensuring voters have a smooth voting experience when they visit the polls,” said Ada County Clerk, Phil McGrane. “Our goal is to balance the precincts to best provide convenient and accessible polling locations and minimize long lines. As with all of our processes, we welcome public feedback as we redraw precinct boundaries.”

Due to rapid growth, Ada County's current media precinct size is 2,125 compared to the statewide median of 1,031. A news release says Ada County's goal is to balance the number of voters in each precinct to about 1,500 to minimize crowds and wait times at polling locations.

The preliminary precinct maps will be available for preview ahead of the forum on the Ada County Elections website. The final Congressional and Legislative District boundaries are being challenged in court and the outcome could impact the preliminary maps and the project timeline.

The public forum is happening from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on January 6 at Ada County Elections. There will be a brief overview at 6 p.m. If you are not able to attend the public forum, you can submit your thoughts via email at elections@adacounty.id.gov.