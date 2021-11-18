Ada County Highway District prepares for winter conditions

ADA COUNTY — Approaching winter weather in the Treasure Valley has the Ada County Highway District prepared for what's to come.

ACHD currently has 153 team members who are responsible for 63 units, 44 of which are mounted with snowplows. Contractors are also on standby for extreme weather. ACHD currently operates two facilities to maintain the capacity to reach all parts of Ada County.

Residents are being reminded by ACHD to keep storm drains clear for snow and rain in order to combat ice on sidewalks and roadways. Another reminder for residents is to never pass snowplows on the right-hand side and give them plenty of room for operations.

Sidewalks are considered the responsibility of the adjacent homeowner or business and will not be subject to snow removal operations. Those living in cul-de-sacs should also be aware that ACHD will pile snow in the middle of the cul-de-sac, but not remove it.