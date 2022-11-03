Ada County Elections tests equipment prior to Nov. 8

BOISE, Idaho — Before each election, Ada County Elections does a logic and accuracy test to make sure all of their equipment is running properly ahead of Election Day.

Election officials run predetermined test ballots through all of the same machines that will be used on election night, and watch for any errors or equipment failure.

None of the computers used in the tabulation process are connected to the internet, to protect from any sort of threats or hacking.

Ada County has not had any widespread voter fraud in the past and by testing all of the equipment beforehand officials say it helps ensure the same trend.

“There's a lot of talk and a lot of questions about elections integrity and security in elections. We in this office and in this county take this incredibly seriously. We do a number of different types of testing throughout the process both now and after the election to ensure everything is accurate throughout the process,” Elections Director Saul Seyler said.

Over 400 predetermined ballots were tested and all results came back exact and as expected.

The room where the logic and accuracy test will now be locked until Tuesday.

Election officials say as the votes come in, they want all eyes on the process to ensure transparency in the election process. So, the Ada County Election Headquarters has multiple live cameras inside their building where the ballots are held and counted.

On their website, anyone can get a live look inside the warehouse 24/7. You can see where the received absentee ballots are kept, the ballot sorter machine, the tabulation room and more.