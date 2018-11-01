Ada County Elections conducts pre-election accuracy test

ADA COUNTY -

Today, the Ada County Elections Office conducted its pre-election Public Logic and Accuracy (L&A) test for the upcoming November 6, 2018, General Election.

The L&A test runs a set of ballots with votes that are predetermined to ensure that the ballots are being properly read and tabulated by the elections software.

After the successful completion of the L&A test, the ballot tabulators and software will be secured until ballots are ready to be counted on Election Day.