Ada County Coroner identifies man found dead in Boise

BOISE, ID - The Ada County Coroner’s Office has identified the man found dead in his car over the weekend.

Coroner Dotti Owens says Frank Sutton, 48, was pronounced dead about 10:15 a.m. Saturday.

Sutton was found in his vehicle near 2013 North 7th Street.

Owens does not suspect foul play in the man’s death. An autopsy was performed Monday.

The exact cause of Sutton’s death has not yet been determined, pending the results of toxicology tests. Those tests, Owens said, could take several weeks.

