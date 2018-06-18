Ada County Coroner confirms 4 died in fiery Interstate 84 crash

BOISE, ID - Ada County Coroner Dotti Owens confirmed Monday that four people died in a fiery seven-vehicle crash on Interstate 84 Saturday.

The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. near the Cloverdale overpass.

“The forensic identification process will be taking place over the next several days, due to the conditions of the decedents. Once forensic identification is made and proper next of kin notifications are complete (the names of those who died) will be released,” Owens stated in a news release.

The crash “is believed to involve Airmen stationed at Mountain Home Air Force Base,” said USAF SSgt. Jeremy Mosier of 366th Fighter Wing Public Affairs Office at the MHAFB.

According to the Idaho State Police, a commercial vehicle and an SUV were traveling eastbound on the Interstate, when they slowed for construction traffic. A second commercial vehicle struck the SUV and the first commercial vehicle from behind. Four other vehicles were also involved in the crash.

Two occupants were transported by ground ambulance to St. Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise.

The crash is still under investigation.

