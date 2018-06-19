Ada County bans fireworks in unincorporated areas

BOISE, ID - The Ada County Commissioners Tuesday signed a resolution banning fireworks in unincorporated areas of the County which are both outside of city limits and outside of a fire protection district.

The ban remains in effect during the current fire season.

“The Commissioners wanted to take this precautionary measure to help remind the public how dangerous fireworks can be. The Commissioners hopes this ban will help prevent fires from starting in our open and rural areas of the county that aren’t covered by fire departments or districts,” said Ada County spokeswoman Kate McGwire.

“With our dry, hot summers we know a severe fire threat exists within Ada County,” said Commission Chairman Dave Case. “We want to be as proactive as possible to hopefully avoid any devastation caused by fireworks.”

As outlined in the resolution, it’s unlawful for any person to use fireworks during the fire season in an area that constitutes a severe fire threat, based on the vegetative conditions. Any person who violates this ordinance could be charged with a misdemeanor.

For a map of the fireworks-prohibited areas in Ada Count, you can go to www.adacounty.id.gov.





