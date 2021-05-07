Ada County asking for input on the future of Expo Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County is asking for public input on the future of Expo Idaho. The survey is available now on the Ada County website and ends on June 11.

The survey asks general questions about the grounds, including if you or your family has been to any events, like the Western Idaho Fair, in recent years. It also asks if people like the current location of the fair and Expo Idaho.

Expo Idaho provides a space for trade shows, company gatherings, auctions, sporting events and livestock round-ups. The property and buildings are owned by Ada County, but the fair and Expo Idaho are self-funded.