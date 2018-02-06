ADA COUNTY, ID - Two people have been detained and one suspect remains at large in a search for a possibly armed suspect near the Ada/Canyon County line.

Deputies from both the Canyon County and Ada County Sheriff’s Offices are conducting an area search centered at the intersection of Lake Hazel and Columbia Roads.

About 11:15 a.m. Tuesday, neighbors near the intersection reported hearing shots fired, then saw “several vehicles leave the scene,” according to Canyon County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Marv Dashiell.

“Even though the area is in Ada County, it is part of our jurisdiction,” Dashiell said.

Deputies are looking for at least one suspect, identified only as an adult male.

“Two individuals have been detained for interviews. Crews on scene are still looking for another adult male who may be armed. It’s an active situation and we’ll provide updates as they become available,” Canyon County spokesman Joe Decker confirmed.

Residents are advised to call Ada or Canyon County dispatch if they notice anyone or anything suspicious.

