Active shooter "neutralized" at the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace

WALLACE, Idaho — An active shooter situation inside the Shoshone County Sheriff's Office in Wallace has ended.

According to a news release from the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office, an active shooter was reported at the Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office in downtown at approximately 2:40 p.m. The threat had been "neutralized" by 5 p.m.

There is no further threat to the public, but individuals should avoid the area as an investigation into the incident is now underway.

"Multiple law enforcement agencies responded to the incident," reports the Kootenai County Sheriff's Office.

It's unclear if there are any victims.

A press conference is also reported to be underway at the Wallace Inn, located at 100 Front Street. We will continue to provide updates.