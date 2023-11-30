ACHD wants YOU to name a snowplow

ADA COUNTY — The Ada County Highway District is looking to add some personality to the county's snowplows.

For the first time, ACHD is asking the public to offer suggestions on what to name its three snowplows that will be used this winter.

Residents of Ada County can submit up to three names for consideration. Once the submissions are narrowed down, the community will have the chance to vote on the names.

Submit three choices for naming ACHD snowplows on this contest form

Name suggestions are being accepted through December 6, and voting will begin December 8. Names will be announced on December 13, and will be added to the blades of the snowplows.

If you are the one who submitted the winning name, you will receive a $100 gift card. If multiple people submit the same name, only the first entry will get the gift card.

The contest is open to Ada County residents only, and you must be at least 18-years-old (an adult may also submit a name on behalf of a child). Group submissions are allowed, but must include a contact name. Names must be family-appropriate and under 15 characters.

The full rules and restrictions are listed on the submissions form on the contest page on the ACHD website.

