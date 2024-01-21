ACHD to host open house discussing the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has announced an open house to present details of the Downtown Eagle Mobility Project to the public.

The construction aims to improve safety and mobility for those in the downtown Eagle area while accommodating future traffic growth.

The construction has been divided into 3 phases which focus on the following 3 sections of road in Eagle:



Eagle Road, State Highway 44 to the canal north of Plaza Drive Plaza Drive, Eagle Road to 2nd Street State Street and 2nd Street intersection

The construction is slated to begin in February. Work on Phase 1 is expected to be complete by Fall 2024.

The open house will be held from 3-7 p.m. at the Hilton Garden Inn in Eagle. Members of the public are invited to stop by at any time to ask questions or learn more about the details of the project.

You can find more information about the project at achdidaho.org