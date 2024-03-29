ACHD to fix Idaho roads during Pothole Days. Here's how you can help

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District's annual Pothole Days starts on Monday, April 1, and continues through April 5. The initiative works to combat the rise in potholes that can follow the snowy winter months in Idaho.

ACHD has filled over 2,000 potholes since January and they're hoping to continue cleaning up the roads in the Boise area, so how can you help? ACHD is asking commuters to report potholes they encounter while driving by filling out the TellUS Form on ACHD's website.

“Potholes are inevitable, but filling them quickly helps all travelers,” said Maintenance and Operations Deputy Director, Jennifer Berenger. ”We appreciate the public’s assistance in helping us identify when potholes appear so we can continue to keep roads in good condition."

ACHD can only fill potholes on roadways managed by the agency, meaning state roads like the I-84, Broadway Ave and sections of Eagle Rd will have their potholes managed by the Idaho Transportation Department.