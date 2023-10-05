ACHD reports downed power lines are impacting downtown Boise traffic

BOISE, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District has reported that downed power lines have caused a power outage in downtown Boise, causing significant traffic delays and road closures.

Power lines are down near 13th Street, and it is believed the caused a grass fire near 13th and River.

The Boise Police Department is already on-site to help with traffic control and Idaho Power is on its way to the scene.

The outage is expected to last several hours and commuters are advised to find additional routes in the area.