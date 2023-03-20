ACHD reminder to clear your storm drains in preparation for Spring rain

With the start of Spring and the anticipation of heavy rains in the area, the Ada County Highway District is asking that residents do their part to keep storm drains clear to help prevent localized flooding.

Storm drains help funnel rainwater runoff into the water system. However, drains covered with leaves, grass, and other debris often clog drains and gutters, leading to ponding on sidewalks and roadways.

ACHD encourages residents to check that that storm drain grates are clear, and if needed, suggests using a rake to clear off debris. ACHD has an interactive map on its website to help locate storm drains near you.

To report localized flooding, residents can contact ACHD during normal business hours at achdidaho.org/tellus [lnks.gd] or by calling (208) 387-6100. If issues arise after 4:30pm or on weekends, residents can call non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790.

