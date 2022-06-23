ACHD looking at changes to bike lane design on 8th St. near school, church

BOISE, Idaho — This story was originally published by Morgan McDonough in BoiseDev.

A project to add more bike lanes on 8th Street in Boise is still on hold.

In May, Ada County Highway District Commissioners considered adopting a design that would add two protected bike lanes on either side of 8th Street for each direction of travel. The design would remove one of the two lanes for cars on the street and eliminate 48 parking spaces in the area.

However, the project generated strong pushback from parents and administrators at Saint Joe’s Catholic School, specifically over eliminating one of the lanes on 8th Street, which parents use to pick up and drop off their kids. As a result, commissioners opted to delay a vote on the project.

Brooke Green, the Senior Transportation Planner for the Ada County Highway District, told commissioners at a meeting this week that ACHD is working on project revisions that would take school hours and school usage of the space into account.

ACHD also plans to gather additional feedback from the public regarding the project.

On July 6th there will hold a follow-up meeting to discuss the $24,000 supplement that will fund the additional outreach.

ACHD is not expecting to have its final commission briefing on the project until October.