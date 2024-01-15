ACHD crews to start snow plowing on residential streets

BOISE, IDAHO — Now that there is a break in the snowstorm, Crews at the Ada County Highway District will begin plowing efforts in residential and neighborhood streets. Some crews will begin clearing snow as early as midnight tonight, With more crews joining the effort tomorrow morning. ACHD expects to remain in 24-hour snow operations for the foreseeable future. With over 4,000 cul-de-sacs and over 3,000 lane miles of residential roadways, snow cleanup will continue over the next several weeks.

With snowplows heading to residential streets, You can help the crews by parking in driveways or off the street. This will give the plows a clear path and more effectively clear the snow from your neighborhoods. You should also be aware that vehicles left on the street could be blocked in by snow, so either be prepared to dig or have someone ready to help you. Residents are also asked to refrain from piling snow onto storm drains. Drains should be left unobstructed to allow for runoff and to help prevent localized flooding. ACHD teams will work to manage storm drains covered in the plowing efforts and appreciate any help from neighbors to keep an eye on and clear drains to the best of their ability.

