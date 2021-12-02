Ada County Highway District approves plan to expand accessibility

ADA COUNTY, Idaho — The Ada County Highway District (ACHD) is taking steps to be more accessible.

The ACHD Commission voted unanimously Wednesday to approve an ADA Compliance Audit that they hired a consultant to perform. ACHD has been working on this effort to expand accessibility since 2019.

The consultant from MIG presented its report on the audit to the commission Wednesday. The report outlines recommendations on how to better implement ADA requirements and the Public Rights-Of-Way Accessibility Guidelines (POWAG).

These are federal guidelines on accessibility that go beyond the American Disabilities Act requirements.

Based on communications with the federal government, ACHD thinks POWAG may become a requirement in 2022, which is one of the reasons they're working to implement this now.

Next steps include working with the consultant over the next year to implement the report recommendations. One change the public might notice will be around construction sites.

"You'll see more barricades going around and creating a dedicated and protected pathway for both the public and bicyclists," Steve Price, General Counsel for ACHD said.