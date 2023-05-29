ACHD 2023 Chip Seal program begins for Zone 4 on May 30

BOISE, Idaho — Starting tomorrow, Ada County Highway District will be performing the 2023 Chip Seal program.

The plan is to chip seal a little more than 300 lane miles, this year covering ACHD Zone 4 encompassing areas south of Myrtle Street, south of the Boise River; Cole Road south of I-84; portions of Curtis and Franklin roads, and portions of Pleasant Valley Road east and Kun Mora Road north.

ACHD's website has aninteractive link, updated daily, that shows where crews are working and what has been completed.

For all businesses and residences impacted by the work, ACHD will be sending out advanced notices between 5-10 days ahead of work being performed.

Temporary "No Parking" signs will be erected by the sidewalks next to the street 1-2 days prior to work starting. Any vehicles remaining on the streets when work is set to commence will be towed at the owners' expense.

The chip seal process is necessary to protect road surfaces from wear and tear due to traffic and weather.

Be sure to slow down on freshly chipped roads to minimize kicking up stones that may lead to damaged vehicles.

“Chip seal is a necessary tool to proactively protect and maintain the Ada County transportation network,” said ACHD Commission President Alexis Pickering. “This annual operation prolongs the life cycle of our roadways by approximately seven years, providing safe travel and saving the taxpayers money.”

Weather permitting, chip seal season should be completed by September.