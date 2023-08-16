Accident closes westbound I-84 in Oregon between Baker City and La Grande

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reported that all westbound lanes of I-84 are closed at Ontario exit 374 through exit 265, between Baker City and La Grande.

The interstate is closed to trucks at Ontario, and expected to continue into the afternoon.

All eastbound lanes remain open.

The closure is due to a truck crash near milepost 275 (east of La Grande).

ODOT advises travelers unfamiliar with the area to stay on the main highways, as some GPS navigation tools can route into unimproved roadways without access to services.

For updates check TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here [tripcheck.com]