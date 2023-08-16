Watch Now
News

Actions

Accident closes westbound I-84 in Oregon between Baker City and La Grande

Westbound lanes closed on I-84 in Oregon
ODOT Trip check camera
Westbound lanes closed on I-84 in Oregon
Posted at 10:15 AM, Aug 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-16 12:15:10-04

The Oregon Department of Transportation has reported that all westbound lanes of I-84 are closed at Ontario exit 374 through exit 265, between Baker City and La Grande.

The interstate is closed to trucks at Ontario, and expected to continue into the afternoon.

All eastbound lanes remain open.

The closure is due to a truck crash near milepost 275 (east of La Grande).

ODOT advises travelers unfamiliar with the area to stay on the main highways, as some GPS navigation tools can route into unimproved roadways without access to services.

For updates check TripCheck.com or call 511/800-977-6368. Outside Oregon call 503-588-2941. More Info Here [tripcheck.com]

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light