Accessible Trail Improvements in Boise Foothills

BOISE, Idaho — Leaders from the City of Boise joined members of the Cross Disability Taskforce and the Ridge to Rivers team to celebrate the completion of a new, fully accessible trail in Hulls Gulch Reserve and several accessible trail enhancements in the Boise Foothills behind Camel’s Back Park.

Following short remarks from Mayor Lauren McLean and project partners in the Jim Hall Foothills Learning Center backyard, the group traveled a short distance to the new Grove Loop to experience this new trail, built with accessibility in mind.

The City of Boise’s Cross Disability Taskforce members provided valuable input that shaped these important trail improvements. They were funded in part by Open Space and Clean Water Levy dollars.

You can learn more about the three accessibility enhancement projects at the website ridgetorivers.org.

