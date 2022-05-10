Absentee ballots must be returned by 8 p.m. on Election Day

BOISE, Idaho — Ada County Elections is reminding voters to get their absentee ballots in the mail by May 11 in order for them to be processed and received by the Ada County Elections Office next week.

Absentee ballots for the Primary Election on May 17 must be returned to Ada County Elections by 8 p.m. on Election Day.

Voters can either return their ballots by mail or use any of the blue Ada County Elections ballot drop box locations. Voters can also track absentee ballot status here, by using the “check your voter record” tool.

“We want to stress to voters that if you plan to return an absentee ballot by mail, don’t wait. Get your ballot in the mail as soon as possible to ensure plenty of time for processing,” Chief Deputy Clerk Trent Tripple said.

Ada County Elections

If you plan on voting in person, early voting is available from Friday until May 13 at Boise City Hall, Meridian City Hall, and Ada County Elections from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. You can also use the mobile voting unit from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The May 17th Primary Election is only a week away!

🗳️ Early Voting open @ 3 places + mobile unit thru Fri.

🗳️ Know your polling location (it may have changed!)

🗳️ Your party affiliation affects your ballot choice. Unaffiliated voters may affiliate at the polls. pic.twitter.com/rXsWZVFDDP — Ada County Elections (@AdaElections) May 10, 2022

The Ada County Elections Office also wants to remind voters to check their precinct online before heading to the polls, as most polling locations have changed due to statewide redistricting. You can click here to check.

On Election Day, polling locations are open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.