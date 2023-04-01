'Abortion Trafficking' bill is sitting on Gov. Little's Desk, but will likely pass regardless of a veto or not

BOISE, Idaho — House Bill 242, commonly called the 'abortion trafficking' bill is currently sitting on the Governor's desk, waiting to be signed. The bill would make it a crime to "recruit, harbor, or transport" a minor to go across state lines to get an abortion. This also includes helping a minor obtain abortion-inducing drugs.

Even if Gov. Little decided to veto the bill, the Legislature should have the numbers to override his decision, which would require a two-thirds vote. To pass the bill originally, the senate had 27 ayes out of 35 votes(77%) and the house had 58 out of 70 votes (83%).

The bill has gained national attention as it's the first of its kind, a bill looking to prosecute an aspect of traveling to different states for an abortion. Planned Parenthood is urging Little to Veto the bill and the Idaho Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates called the bill "extreme."

"This bill sets a dangerous precedent of medical surveillance that should worry you, regardless of your position on abortion," Said Mistie DelliCarpini-Tolman, Idaho State Director of Planned Parenthood Alliance Advocates, in a statement on Thursday.

Supporters of the bill say it is about protecting pregnant children from being taken across state lines and forced to get an abortion, saying that it hinges on the "intent to conceal" the abortion.

“The bill only prohibits taking a girl across state lines with the intent to conceal that abortion from the parents," said Blaine Conzatti, the President of the Idaho Family Policy Center. The conservative group lobbied for the bill. "So we’re not talking about a girl going across state lines to get an abortion that her parents have consented to.”

The Idaho Anti-Trafficking Coalition doesn't support the bill. They say lawmakers are using the trafficking crisis in the country as a way to win political battles.

“(We have) a lot of concerns around using the human trafficking platform as a way to move other agenda items forward," Said Jennifer Zielinsky, the executive director of the organization. “There is no data to support that this bill is going to address the human trafficking issues in Idaho."

Zielinski says to help fight trafficking, Idaho needs substantial chance and legislation. She says this bill looks to criminalize actions by minors who need an abortion instead of aiming for trafficking at the source.

