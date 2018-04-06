AARP Volunteer talks Fraud Watch Network

The AARP is arming Americans with the tools they need to spot and avoid fraud and scams so they can protect themselves and their families.

Cheryl Tussey, a volunteer with the Fraud Watch Network stopped by GMI to tell us about the initiative.

Not sure if you're being scammed? Has a family member been a victim of fraud? Call toll-free 1-877-908-3360 to speak to a volunteer trained to spot fraud, or go online to aarp.org/fraudwatchnetwork.

The AARP is a sponsor for the upcoming Incredible Age Expo, which runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Expo Idaho. Click here for more information on that.