AARP offering free tax help

BOISE, ID - Beginning February 1st -- and continuing through April 17th -– the AARP Foundation is providing free tax help and preparation through its Tax-Aide program.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide, celebrating its 50th year, is the nation’s largest free tax assistance and preparation service. Since its inception, the program has served more than 50 million taxpayers, officials said.

Last year, 280 Idaho AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers helped 37,000 people file their federal and state tax returns. The program is offered at 43 sites across the Gem State.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide began in 1968 with just four volunteers working at one site. Today, nearly 35,000 volunteers serve low- to moderate-income taxpayers at 5,000 locations in neighborhood libraries, malls, banks, community centers and senior centers nationwide, the AARP said.

There’s no fee for the service, and AARP membership is not required.

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide volunteers are trained and IRS-certified each year to ensure they know about and understand the latest changes to the U.S. Tax Code.

In 2017, the program’s volunteers helped 2.5 million people navigate complicated tax codes, ensure proper credits and deductions, and file their federal and state tax returns. Taxpayers who used AARP Foundation Tax-Aide received $1.37 billion in income tax refunds and more than $222 million in Earned Income Tax Credits. They also avoided any tax preparation fees and pitches for high-interest tax credit or refund loans.

To find an AARP Foundation Tax-Aide site or more information, including which documents to bring to the tax site, you can visit aarpfoundation.org/taxhelp or call 1-888-AARPNOW (1-888-227-7669).

AARP Foundation Tax-Aide is offered in conjunction with the IRS.