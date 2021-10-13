Watch
Aaron von Ehlinger makes first court appearance

Posted at 11:23 AM, Oct 13, 2021
BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger made his first court appearance Wednesday in Ada County.

Our media partner the Idaho Statesman reports the hearing only lasted a few minutes and von Ehlinger appeared virtually with his attorney, John Cox. According to court records, a no-contact order has been served.

Von Ehlinger is charged with two felonies, including rape. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for October 29 at 9:30 a.m.

Von Ehlinger was arrested in Atlanta, Georgia on September 25 and then booked into the Ada County Jail. He was released shortly after.

Von Ehlinger resigned in April after an investigation by a legislative ethics committee. His resignation came in just before the Idaho House of Representatives was set to vote on a motion to censure him.

