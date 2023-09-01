AAA predicts a busy weekend for Labor Day travel

BOISE, Idaho — Summer is on its way out. With Labor Day weekend right around the corner, it seems that one last getaway is on everyone's mind. If you are planning to travel during Labor Day weekend, AAA has some useful information for you.

According to AAA, the busiest time on the road will be Thursday, August 31 between 2:00 PM and 6:00 PM and throughout the day on Friday. Starting your trip early in the morning on either of these days could save travelers from peak traffic congestion.

According to new booking data from AAA, domestic bookings, which include flights, hotels, rental cars and cruises, are up 4%. International bookings have skyrocketed to 44%

“Inflation, school obligations, and even higher gas prices aren’t preventing most travelers from ending their summer on a high note,” says AAA Idaho public affairs director Matthew Conde. “Memorial Day and Independence Day travel have already made 2023 a year for the record books, and while we don’t track the total volume for Labor Day, we anticipate a very busy weekend.”

Labor Day weekend won't be busy for just travelers, but also AAA emergency road services. It is expected that nearly 317,000 service requests will be made nationwide. with as many as 700 here in Idaho. It is also expected that roughly 40% of the calls will result in a tow, dead batteries, flat tires, and vehicle lockouts will also be major, but preventable, culprits.

While climbing, Idaho gas prices will not deter travelers from going places on Labor Day weekend. Today’s average price for regular is $4.12 per gallon, which is six cents more than a week ago and 23 cents more than a month ago, but 53 cents less than a year ago.