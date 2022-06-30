AAA: How to stay safe during 4th of July travel

Summer travel is already in full swing and independence day weekend will be especially busy, according to AAA.

More than 47 million people will travel 50 miles or more, and despite record-high gas prices, AAA expects more than 42 million people will travel by car in the US.

With such busy roads, AAA has a few tips for travelers who want to prepare so they can have a stress-free Independence Day celebration.

With the hot weather, comes fire dangers.

"Vegetation right now is starting to dry out," said AAA Spokesperson Matthew Conde. "There's tall grass in some of these areas. Don't ever drive through or park in tall grass, because you could easily ignite that combustible material and set off a wildfire."

Conde also said to avoid dragging anything metallic behind your car, like chains, which can cause a spark.

"This time of year there are lots of people hauling toy trailers. You want to make sure you have two chains, they're crisscrossed, and they can cradle that trailer if it does come loose. Also make sure that they aren't so low that they are dragging on the ground and don't twist them to shorten that length, cut them to the right length."

Finally, anyone planning on going on a long trip over the weekend should perform a pre-trip inspection.

"BET is the acronym we use, to check your battery, engine and tires, to make sure those things are in good shape before you go," he said.

Drivers should expect the longest travel delays heading into the holiday weekend, particularly in the afternoon on Thursday, June 30 and Friday, July 1. AAA reports drivers in major metro areas could experience double the travel times compared to a normal trip.

You can find more holiday travel information on AAA's website.