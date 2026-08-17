AAA: Gas prices in Idaho are up 91 cents from this time last year

Filling up your gas tank is getting even more expensive. The average price for a gallon of gas in Idaho is up seven cents from last week, according to AAA.

Monday’s average price in Idaho was $4.42 per gallon. That’s up 37 cents from a month ago, and 91 cents from a year ago.

AAA says prices in Boise, Coeur d’Alene, and Lewiston are up by 14 cents, 10 cents, and 20 cents, respectively.

Idaho’s average price is about 36 cents higher than the national average, making it the 7th most expensive state for fuel.

AAA says international conflicts, including those in the Middle East, Russia, and Ukraine, are creating market uncertainty.

Here’s AAA’s snapshot of prices in our state:

Boise - $4.48

Coeur d’Alene - $4.25

Franklin - $4.29

Idaho Falls - $4.27

Lewiston - $4.27

Pocatello - $4.38

Rexburg - $4.38

Twin Falls - $4.47

