A "wooftastic" time at the 13th annual Pooch Party benefitting Nampa Dog Parks

NAMPA — Hundreds of dogs cooled off in the Lakeview Water Park for the 13th annual Pooch Party Stroll and Splash today. An event the community was happy to have back after the pandemic canceled it last year.

"To see her having so much fun in the pool is just awesome and just being around all the dogs and running around it was just a new environment for her," Stacy Mabry, Pooch Party guest said. "And getting to see so many adorable dogs all at once was just an amazing event all around."

The event featured a Foam Party, Costume Party, and several dog vendors.

"I can’t tell you even how many people come out and say like oh this is my dogs favorite day of the year, so it is really nice to see that," Brady White, City of Nampa Aquatics Director and Pooch Party Coordinator said.

Doggies showed up and did their best tricks, wore their best costumes, and swam their hearts out in the pool.

“This is my dog, Junior. He loves to play with other doggies and he loves to play in the water," Lee Risner, Pooch Party guest said. "He enjoys it very much I can’t get him out of the swimming pool."

An event hosted by Nampa Parks and Rec and all the proceeds go to fund their dog park, including a new one they are building next summer.

"It’s going to be in north Nampa, so it is on Midland and Smith," White said. "We will have a small dog area, a large dog area, as well as a couple of spray features cause our other one has a dog pond, so kind of building on that water theme."

But, the humans and their pooches are already counting down the days until next year's party.

"We are going to come next year," Risner said. "Next year is a new colored tee-shirt, and hopefully, the same doggies are around, plus some new ones."